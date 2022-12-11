Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 825 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.32) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.44) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.55) to GBX 598 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $824.67.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

