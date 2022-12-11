Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of Driven Brands worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $12,197,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 270,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

DRVN stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

