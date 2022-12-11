DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,218,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

