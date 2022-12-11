Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dycom Industries worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

DY opened at $87.93 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

