Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Sells $17,400,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The business had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
