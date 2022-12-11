Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Sells $17,400,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The business had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.