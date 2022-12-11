DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

