DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 585 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.