e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.