e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

