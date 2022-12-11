Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

