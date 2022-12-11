Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $40.77 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

