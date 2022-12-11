Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,302 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97,693 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

