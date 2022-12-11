Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Castleark Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.
NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
