Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

