Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Energizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

