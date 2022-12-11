Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 220.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

