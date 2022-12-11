Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Energizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

