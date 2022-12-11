Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,088,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,401,014. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

