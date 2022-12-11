Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

EHAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

