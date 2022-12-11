Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $111.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.