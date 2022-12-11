EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

