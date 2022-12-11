Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,691 shares of company stock worth $1,870,388. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.23. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

