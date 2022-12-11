Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

