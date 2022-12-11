Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

