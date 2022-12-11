Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $33.95.
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essity AB (publ) (ESSYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.