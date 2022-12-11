Ethernity Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,201.20 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00011578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $82,201.20 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $961.61 or 0.05601850 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00506994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.05 or 0.30304496 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

