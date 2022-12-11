EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.