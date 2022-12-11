Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 8.6 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.65. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Rating)

See Also

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.