F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $190.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.23.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Insider Transactions at F5
In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock worth $2,108,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
