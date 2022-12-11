F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $190.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.23.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock worth $2,108,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.