F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.23.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 38.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.