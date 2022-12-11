Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Purchases £26,900 in Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Alison McGregor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,900 ($32,800.88).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Friday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 232 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($3.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.71. The firm has a market cap of £878.31 million and a PE ratio of 564.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

