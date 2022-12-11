Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

