Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Pi Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIL. TD Securities set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filo Mining

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,141,250. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael purchased 4,450 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000. Also, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,141,250.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.