Financial Comparison: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) vs. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.61 $145.01 million $43.15 1.17 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.48 $11.63 million $1.42 4.51

Profitability

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Epsilon Energy 49.60% 39.03% 31.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Laredo Petroleum and Epsilon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 2 1 2 0 2.00 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $92.20, suggesting a potential upside of 83.34%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

