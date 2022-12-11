Financial Review: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.93% 6.38% 4.13% thyssenkrupp 2.76% 8.70% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A thyssenkrupp 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

thyssenkrupp has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 80.17%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.25 billion 1.10 $141.41 million $5.15 19.24 thyssenkrupp $44.62 billion 0.08 $1.23 billion $1.97 3.07

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

