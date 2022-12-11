First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.91.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
