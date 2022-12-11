First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $212.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank



First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

