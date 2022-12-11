Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

