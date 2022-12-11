Fluence Energy (FLNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.90 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 348.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 438,326 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

