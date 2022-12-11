Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $10,709,492.85 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jo Natauri sold 120,500 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

