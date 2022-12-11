Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $73.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $180,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

