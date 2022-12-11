Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Head to Head Comparison

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust 45.13% 9.86% 4.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 11.33 $85.58 million $1.23 21.89

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.77%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

