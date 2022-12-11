Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,578 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

