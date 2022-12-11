FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FSK opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.