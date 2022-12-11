FY2022 EPS Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Raised by Analyst

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($6.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Versus Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $779,894.96, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.09. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 843.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 14.66% of Versus Systems worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

