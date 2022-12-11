G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Down 6.7%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

