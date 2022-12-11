Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 1,270,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

