General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

