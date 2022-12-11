Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,839,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

