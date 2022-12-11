Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

