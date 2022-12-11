Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 2.27% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $56.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

